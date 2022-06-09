Jeepney drivers wait at a terminal in Antipolo, Rizal on June 8, 2022. Drivers have limited their trips due to their low take-home pay brought about by the rising oil prices. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A commuters' group on Thursday backed a proposal for government to take over the jeepney sector, as its drivers grappled with rising fuel prices that slashed their income.

"Dapat po 'yan matagal nang ginawa," Elvira Medina, chairperson of the National Center for Commuter Safety and Protection, said when asked about "nationalizing" the jeepney transport sector and giving drivers a fixed income.

"Sa ibang bansa po, ang nagpapatakbo po ng public utility vehicles ay ang pamahalaan," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(That should have been done long ago. In other countries, the government runs public utility vehicles.)

Talk of giving jeepney drivers a fixed salary is not new. It was also floated during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, when public transportation was suspended to contain infections.

Jeepneys drivers were particularly hit hard at the time, forcing some of them to ask for alms or look for other jobs.

The Management Association of the Philippines in 2020 said fixed salaries for jeepney drivers could help improve public transportation in Metro Manila.

But if a government takeover pushes through, those who have invested in the jeepney sector should be compensated, said Medina.

"Paano naman po 'yung mga nag-invest? Sila po ba na naghirap noon ay tatalikuran na lang natin? Paano po sila mako-compensate sa kanilang in-invest?" she said.

(How about those who invested? Are we going to turn our backs on them? How can we compensate them for their investment?)

Medina also cautioned against giving big corporations control of the jeepney sector, which she said would put smalltime operators at a disadvantage.

"Kung ito po ay ina-nationalize ito po ba ay magiging government instrumentality o 'yan ay gagamitin lang ng malalaking korporasyon?" she said.

(If this will be nationalized, will it become a government instrumentality, or will be used by big corporations?)

"Kung ibibigay lang ulit sa malalaking korporasyon ay kawawa naman po 'yung mga nag-invest na nung araw. Sinabi nating maglabas kayo ng pera ninyo para tulungan ang ating transportation at ngayon ay ibibigay natin sa iba paano po mangyayari no'n? 'Yun po ba ay democratic principle?" added Medina.

(If this will be given again to the big corporations, those who invested previously will be at a disadvantage. We told them to shell out money to help the transportation sector, and now we will give it to others, what will happen then?)



Rising fuel prices have reportedly forced jeepney drivers to ply their routes only during the morning rush hour to earn enough for food.

On Wednesday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved a P1 provisional fare increase for public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Region 4 effective June 9.

—TeleRadyo, 9 June 2022

