Deputy foreign minister ng Ukraine, bumisita sa Pilipinas

MAYNILA - Personal na bumisita sa bansa ang Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs ng Ukraine na Dmytro Senik Huwebes.

Kasama sa kanyang 1-day visit sa Pilipinas ang pulong kay Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr.

Sabi ni Senik, layon ng kanyang pagbisita sa bansa ay ang pagpapalakas pa ng ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Ukraine.

Napag-usapan aniya nila ni Locsin ang pagkakaroon ng diplomatic missions ng Ukraine sa bansa at ng Pilipinas sa Kyiv.

"One of the purposes of my visit is to reaffirm friendly relations between our nations. This is the first high-level visit in the past 18 years that demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to developing stronger ties with the Philippines. In this context today during our meeting with Secretary Locsin, we agreed to start the process of establishing diplomatic missions in respective capitals. The embassy of Ukraine in Manila and the embassy of the Philippines in Kyiv. Ukraine and the Philippines are the two like-minded nations that shared the same values, democracy, the right to self determination and adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN charter," aniya.

Isa pa sa mga layon ng pagbisita ni Senik sa bansa ay ang paghahatid ng mensahe ng Ukranian government sa pamahalaang Pilipinas.

"Other purpose of my visit to Manila is to convey a message from the government of Ukraine to the current administration that we in Ukraine are grateful for unwavering support and the principled position of the Philippines on the Ukraine’s right for independence sovereignty and integrity. We do not recognize any colonialist ideology that Russian tends to impose on the world in the 21st century. We highly appreciate the position of the government of the Philippines and hope for the continuity under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos Jr.," dagdag ni Senik.

Napag-usapan din ang ang pinakahuling development sa hindi pa rin humuhupang giyera sa Ukraine.

"I briefed the Foreign Secretary on Ukraine’s determination to protect itself from the Russian unprovoked and unjust aggression. I also briefed about the atrocities of the Russian army. I believe that the case of Ukraine is important for our common future and the international order," dagdag pa ni Senik.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION NG UKRAINE

Nagkaroon din ng pagkakataon si Senik na makipagpulong kay incoming Department of Information and Communications o DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy.

Natalakay aniya ang "best practices" nila sa Ukraine pagdating sa digital technology.

"We discussed best practices in digital transformation and I briefed him on Ukraine’s successful digital transformation processes in public service. Ukraine is the first country in the world where digital physical ID cards and driver licenses as well as other documents have the same legal force so Ukraine is not only famous for being the contributor to global food security but also is known as an IT powerhouse," kuwento ni Senik

Ayon pa kay Senik, nais din palakasin ng Ukraine ang relasyon nito sa mga bansang miyembro ng ASEAN.

"We invite business from the Philippines to participate in the recovery plan. Like I said, It would give tremendous opportunities to become a part of the Ukrainian success story. Our legislation already has incentives for foreign investors, those who would like to open businesses in Ukraine," kuwento ni Senik.

GIYERA SA UKRAINE

Aminado ang opisyal ng Ukraine na mas kakaunti ang kanilang puwersa at mga armas kumpara sa lakas ng Russia.

Ang kailangan aniya ng tropa nila sa Ukraine ay ang karagdagang mga armas para tapusin ang pag-atake ng Russian forces.

"Ukraine doesn’t have as many weapons as Russian does and the sooner Ukraine receives necessary weapon to protect itself the sooner this war will end. So there are no terms now in terms of days or months but there is a condition, as soon as we get the weapons to protect ourselves…the sooner this war ends," ani Senik.

Mahigit sa 100 araw matapos pumutok ang giyera noong Pebrero, patuloy aniya pagkasira ng kanilang bansa at malaki na rin ang nawala sa kanilang ekonomiya at maraming buhay ang nawala.

"Now basically the situation is very intense and we cannot give any specific numbers of casualties but the numbers are huge. Our losses in total now reached more than USD600 billion, destroyed or seized more than 24,000 kilometers of roads, more than 6,000 of railways, more than 48 railway bridges, more than 600 healthcare facilities, more than 1,000 education institutions, kindergarten, social infrastructure," kuwento ni Senik

Kasama ni Senik na humarap sa media ang Ukrainian non-resident Ambassador to the Philippines na si Olexander Nechytaylo.

Sabi ni Nechytaylo, walang ibang intensyon ang pagbisita ni Senik sa Pilipinas kundi palakasin ang bilateral relations ng dalawang bansa.

Kumpiyansa ang Ukraine na sa kabila ng malakas na puwersa ng Russia, sila pa rin ang magwawagi sa huli at muling ibabangon ang kanilang bansa at ang ekonomiya nito.

Matapos ang pagbisita sa Pilipinas, lilipad naman Huwebes ng gabi si Senik patungong Singapore.