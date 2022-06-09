Vice President Leni Robredo addresses supporters during a thanksgiving program at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on May 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo is set to speak before the Ateneo de Manila University's (ADMU) Class of 2022 during their commencement exercises this August, the university announced Thursday.

Robredo will be speaking to the graduates of ADMU's Loyola Schools on Aug. 27 at the Ateneo Junior High Covered Courts, a memo from the university said.

"We hope that our students will be inspired by Vice President Robredo’s example of courage, hope, and love for the nation," Dr. Maria Luz Vilches, vice president of the Loyola Schools, wrote in her memo.

This will be Ateneo's first in-person commencement rites in 2 years, having held them virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robredo last visited the ADMU campus in Quezon City on May 14 to thank her supporters after losing to President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the May 9 polls.

In the same thanksgiving event, she announced that she would launch in July a non-governmental organization (NGO) that would continue her office's anti-poverty program "Angat Buhay."

Robredo will be succeeded by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio on June 30. Their teams have started meeting for the transition process.

RELATED VIDEO: