Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 19,933 with 11 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 19,933 as 11 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 8 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,670 as 12,067 of those infected have recovered, while 1,196 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,352 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,273 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,286,217 people. The tally includes 22,190 deaths, 1,210,027 recoveries, and 54,000 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 174 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

