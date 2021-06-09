PH posts 5,462 more COVID-19 infections, 126 add'l deaths

Heavy downpour slows down a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Baesa Elementary School in Caloocan City on June 8, 2021 as the city begins to accept people under the A4 category for their first vaccine dose. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 5,462 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as virus infections outside epicenter capital region continued to rise.

Of the country's 1,286,217 total recorded cases, 54,000 or 4.2 percent are active, based on the health department's latest bulletin.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team had said new cases are lower every Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to a fewer number of testing laboratories operating over the weekend.

There were also 126 additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the country's death toll to 22,190.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the day's fatalities included 70 cases initially classified as recoveries.

The death toll breached the 22,000-mark on Tuesday, exactly a week since it reached 21,000 and exactly 2 weeks since surpassing 20,000.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 1,210,027 with 7,854 fresh recuperations.

The total number of recoveries comprises 94.1 percent of the country's cumulative total.

The day's positivity rate is at 12.6 percent, based from samples collected from 39,788 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Monday.

Eight laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines has administered 6,096,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses since it started its inoculation program on March 1, government data showed Tuesday.

WATCH: