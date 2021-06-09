Philippines to get 10 million COVID-19 vaccines monthly by 3rd quarter of 2021: DOH

Senior citizens from Manila are injected with their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España Manila on May 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said the Philippines is expected to receive 10 million vaccines every month by the third quarter of 2021.

The statement comes after several local government units complained of running out of COVID-19 jabs days after the Philippines began inoculating workers from essential sectors.

"Ang tinitingnan natin sa horizon ay magmula third and fourth quarter, mayroon na tayong mga bakunang dadating na mga 10 million per month," said DOH Director Napoleon Arevalo.

(We are looking at the horizon that by the third and fourth quarter, we will receive 10 million vaccines per month.)

The national government's vaccine cluster is continuously negotiating with pharmaceutical companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, he told state television PTV.

The Philippines is expected to get 10 million fresh COVID-19 jabs this month, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

"According to Secretary Galvez we are expecting over 10 million doses this June, including the doses for A4," she said.

"The Vaccine Cluster is doing all they can to secure the needed doses to vaccinate A4, whilst prioritizing those in the A1-A3 priority groups," she said.

As of June 8, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 1.6 million people against COVID-19, while 4.6 million others have received their first dose.

The national government hopes to vaccinate at least 58 million people this year to attain herd immunity against the virus that has infected at least 1.2 million individuals nationwide.

Video from PTV