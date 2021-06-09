Pasig City grants gratuity pay for elderly workers laid off due to COVID-19 pandemic

Photo from Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto's Facebook Page

MANILA - Pasig City will be giving gratuity pay for elderly government workers who had to be laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city mayor said, Wednesday.

Local government workers aged 65 and above who had to retire due to the pandemic will receive P10,000 for every year of service in the city government, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said in a Facebook post.

"Alam kong may iba sa kanila na gusto pa sanang magtrabaho.. kaso napakahirap din talaga ng pinagdaraanan nating pandemya... Hindi rin naman fair na patuloy silang may allowance samantalang bawal [sila] pumasok dahil 65 years old pataas," he said.

(I know that some of them still want to work... but it is difficult because we are in the middle of a pandemic... It's also not fair if they will continue to receive allowances even if they do not report for work because those who are 65-years old and above are not allowed to go out.)

"Kaya natin pinilit na mabigyan sila nitong separation pay. Sana makatulong ito para may maitabi sila o makapagsimula ng maliit na negosyo," he said.

(That's why we pushed to grant them this separation pay. I hope this can help them save funds or start a small business.)

Pasig Health Aides are entitled to receive an additional P5,000 for every year of service as a city health worker, Sotto said.

"Ito po ay bilang pasasalamat sa kanilang paglingkod sa ating lungsod... lalo na sa ating mga PHA (Pasig Health Aide), na nagsilbing pundasyon ng ating serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga barangay health center," he said.

(This is our way of thanking them for their service in our city... especially our Pasig Health Aides, who served as the foundation of our health services in our barangay health centers.)

"Ibang klase ang sipag at dedikasyon nila. Deserve nila 'to," he said.

(They have a different kind of perseverance and dedication. They deserve this.)

Pasig City has 73 health aides stationed in various offices, according to data from the mayor's office.

In February, Pasig City raised the salaries of 314 health aides to P12,000 from P5,000.

"Tungo sa Universal Health Care, kailangan palakasin pa natin ang primary health care. Susi rito ang mga health center at mga personnel nito," the mayor said.

(For the sake of Universal Health Care, we need to strengthen our primary health care. The key to this is our health centers and its personnel.)

