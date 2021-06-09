Foreigners with Special Resident Retiree visas allowed to enter Philippines: gov't

MANILA - Foreigners with Special Resident Retiree visas are now allowed to enter the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

The BI said in a statement over the weekend that, as recommended by the country's inter-agency COVID-19 task force (IATF) and tourism department, aliens with SRRVs issued by the Philippine Retirement Authority can travel to the country without an entry exemption document.

The immigration office said tourist visa holders are still not allowed to enter the Philippines "unless authorized by the country’s foreign posts abroad through an entry exemption document."

According to BI Port Operations Division Chief Atty. Carlos Capulong, all arriving foreigners are still required to present their 10-day mandatory quarantine hotel or facility booking, except for those who have been fully vaccinated in the country who only need to present a 7-day booking.

Those arriving from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the Philippines until June 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.

IATF and Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Filipinos being repatriated would be exempted from a travel ban meant to keep out the Delta COVID-19 variant first detected in India.

In case of Philippine government-organized repatriation from these countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration "shall conduct prior coordination with each other," he said.

