Duterte likely to reveal plan for next year's polls in December: spox

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City on June 7, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will likely reveal his plan in December on whether to run in next year's polls, his spokesman said Wednesday.

"He keeps his plans very close to his chest. My advice to everyone is you can speculate all you want but we’ll find out whether or not he’ll file his certificate of candidacy only in October. We’re not sure if October is the cutoff because there’s period for substitution in sometime December," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ANC's Headstart.

"We would finally know what his decision would be in December, when the period for substitute lapsed."

Roque earlier said the President "leaves to God" the decision on whether or nor he would run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

If Duterte will run for vice presidency, his close former aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go will likely run for president, said Roque.

Go and the President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, will "never" run against each other, he added.

"Senator Bong Go says he will only run if President Duterte will run as his vice president," Roque said. "If he (Duterte) runs for vice president, it’s a certainty Senator Bong Go will run for presidency."

Roque said if he would only run in next year's elections if the President's daughter would seek the country's highest post.

"I think as a card-bearing member of PRP (People's Reform Party), the party of Miriam Defensor-Santiago, it is Inday Sara who I believe has the same qualities as Miriam Defensor-Santiago to become president. I’m one of those praying that Mayor Sara will in fact seek the presidency," he said.

"My biggest worry is my health because the last time I filed I had health issues and I withdrew. I need to have an honest talk with my doctor. don’t want same kind of heartbreak literally and figuratively I experienced in 2019," he added.