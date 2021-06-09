8 village chiefs face complaints over 'Gubat' incident, 'super spreader' events

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has filed complaints against several barangay officials "responsible for violations of health protocols" in their respective jurisdictions.

Eight barangay chairmen will be facing complaints ranging from gross neglect of duty, negligence, serious misconduct, and violation of Republic Act No. 11332 known as the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement on Wednesday.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of barangay officials who allowed mass gatherings in their areas.

"Isa itong paalala sa mga pinuno ng ating mga barangay na tayo ay seryoso sa ating kampanya laban sa pagsugpo sa pandemyang ito," Año said.



Año identified the 8 respondents as following:

Romeo Rivera of Barangay 171, District II, Caloocan City

Ernan Perez of Barangay San Jose, Navotas City

Facipico Jeronimo of Barangays 181 Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila

Jaime Laurente of Barangays 182 Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila

Marcial Lucas Palad of Barangay Matiktik, Norzagaray, Bulacan

Jason Talipan of Balabag, Boracay Island

Jimmy Solano of Barangay Sambiray, Malay, Aklan

Jessica Cadungong of Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City

Año said the village chiefs are responsible for the mass gatherings that took place in their areas, such as the super spreader events in Gubat sa Ciudad in Barangay 171, Caloocan City; recreational and resort operations in San Jose, Navotas City; the boxing matches in Barangay 181 and 182 in Tondo, Manila, and others.

"Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng DILG at PNP, may mga kaso ng COVID-19 na naitala mula sa mga iligal na aktibidad na ito. We cannot just let this slide dahil maaari itong gayahin ng iba pang mga barangay," he said.

