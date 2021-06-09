Comelec suspends voter registration, closes offices in several areas over COVID-19

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suspended voter registration in several of its regional offices located in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to COVID-19 infections.

These are Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Cagayan De Oro City (CDO), Misamis Oriental; and Ifugao Province.

The suspension is effective up to June 15, when the government is expected to relax the quarantine measures.

However, Comelec offices in the three areas will still be open for voter’s certification applications.

The poll body noted that its local offices and satellite sites are open for voter registration only in areas under at least a general community quarantine (GCQ) category.

Meanwhile, Comelec has ordered the physical closure of its offices in Davao City in light of the local government’s order to ban face-to-face non-essential and non-emergency government activities due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

In an advisory released on Tuesday, the poll body said all of its offices in the first, second and third districts of the city shall remain closed from May 30 to August 31, 2021.

As of Monday, active COVID-19 cases in Davao City are at 1,758. Total confirmed cases are at 19,176 with 728 deaths.

