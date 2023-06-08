Marcos receives credentials of Singaporean envoy to PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomes the new Singaporian Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See Sin Yuan during her presentation of credentials at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Noel B. Pabalate)

MANILA — Singapore’s ambassador to the Philippines Constance See Sin Yuan on Thursday presented her credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang, and said she plans on exploring new areas of bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, the Palace said Yuan aims to focus on sustainability and energy, stressing her nation’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

“Our future in this region depends on our response to these opportunities and challenges together. We are confident that under your leadership the Philippines and Singapore will continue its close cooperation and our bilateral relations will continue to flourish,” said Yuan.

Marcos, for his part, said it was important to strengthen the Philippines and Singapore’s bilateral relations amid the changes in the global landscape.

“As we go through this transition period where we have to adjust to the new global economy we still look at Singapore to be our very strong partner,” noted Marcos.

Yuan was accorded arrival honors earlier in the day. She also signed the guestbook in the Palace.

She is expected to visit the Rizal Monument to lay a wreath for Dr. Jose P. Rizal, Philippines’ national hero.

Philippines and Singapore’s diplomatic relationship spanned since 1969.

Video from RTVM