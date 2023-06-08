The Department of Health (DOH) office in Manila. April 21, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) said it would meet with private sector groups on potential public-private partnership (PPP) programs, to determine how it could help the country’s health sector.

In a public briefing, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said this is in line with the President’s vision for the health sector during the State of the Nation Address last year.

“Inutos iyan ng ating presidente,” Herbosa said.

“Pinaplano ko ring makausap iyong ating mga private sector group diyan, iyong private hospital association, iyong may grupo din ng mga kumpanya, iyong mga malalaking hospital chain para ma-meet natin sila at malaman kung ano iyong kanilang mga excess capacity na puwedeng itulong sa mga mahihirap,” he said.

This move aims to find out what the sector could provide in terms of modern and quality services to the Filipino public nationwide, he said.

“I will talk to them, makausap sila at malaman kung ano iyong mako-contribute nila and I think marami ‘no, kasi tinutulak nila ako noon ‘eh, na maging health secretary at ngayong na-appoint na babalikan ko sila ngayon at tatanong ko, ‘O ayan, magtatrabaho na tayo ngayon para mabilis at aksiyon agad at responsive ang Department of Health.’”

Meanwhile, he said the DOH is also negotiating with the COVAX facility, World Health Organization, and UNICEF regarding additional bivalent COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

The Philippines over the weekend received 390,000 Pfizer bivalent vaccine doses donated by the Lithuanian government. But Dr. Rontgene Solante said the current supply is lacking.

The country will need more than 2 or 3 million doses if the government wants to cover those working in the health sector and the elderly population, an infectious diseases expert had said.

“Tuluy-tuloy po ang pag-effort para ma-access natin ang ating mga bagong bivalent vaccines ng COVID na kasama na iyong subvariant,” said Herbosa.

“Ito ngayon ay dini-distribute sa lahat ng region ng Pilipinas at bibigyang priority muna iyong mga may edad kasi sila iyong puwedeng mamatay at iyong mga health care worker na paso na o matagal ng vaccination nila para maprotektahan sila sa kanilang pagtatrabaho para sa mga patient na may COVID.”

