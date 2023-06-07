PAGASA image

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Chedeng is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to the Philippines in the next 3 to 5 days, the state weather bureau said early Thursday morning.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Chedeng was last sighted approximately 1,090 km east of Central Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with 115 kph gusts.

Strong to gale-force winds were extending around 350 km from the center of the storm, PAGASA said.

The weather agency said that even if the severe tropical storm is projected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), the timing and intensity of monsoon rains over the Philippines "may still change due to the dependence of monsoon enhancement on the forecast movement and intensity of Chedeng as well as its interaction with the other weather systems surrounding it."

PAGASA also said hoisting of tropical wind signals is not foreseeable at present.

PAGASA image

On Friday, the habagat's enhancement may cause gusty conditions over the Visayas, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

On Saturday, the monsoon is expected also bring the same conditions to the Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands.

Chedeng is projected to maintain its distance from the Philippine landmass while moving west-northwestward generally.

It is likely to develop into a typhoon by Thursday night or Friday, PAGASA said.

"Peak intensity may be reached by Saturday," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates. [HLINK]

RELATED VIDEO