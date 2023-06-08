RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical cyclone Chedeng strengthened into a typhoon Thursday but the forecast model shows its winds and rains are still unlikely to directly affect the Philippines in the next 3 to 5 days, the state weather bureau said.

Chedeng was 935 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and 150 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its latest advisory.

The typhoon is following a northwestward track at 15 kph, the weather agency said.

The southwest monsoon or habagat and localized thunderstorms are the prevailing weather system in the country, PAGASA said, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in much of the archipelago.

The weather forecaster said Visayas, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo Islands, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin would experience gusty conditions on Friday due to the enhancement of the habagat.

By Saturday, the same weather condition would be felt in Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands, it added.

Chedeng is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

