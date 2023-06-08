Chedeng forecast to become typhoon, won't hit PH

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Chedeng is predicted to intensify into a typhoon but the forecast model shows its winds and rains are still unlikely to directly affect the Philippines in the next 3 to 5 days, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

The southwest monsoon or habagat and localized thunderstorms are instead bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in much of the archipelago, PAGASA said.

Chedeng was 1,070 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 10 a.m., according to PAGASA's latest advisory.

The storm, moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour over the Philippine Sea, is packing winds of up to 100 kph and 125 kph gusts.

PAGASA photo

GUSTY WEATHER

The weather forecaster said Visayas, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo Islands, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin would experience gusty conditions on Friday due to the enhancement of the habagat.

By Saturday, the same weather condition would be felt in Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Camiguin, and Dinagat Islands, it added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.