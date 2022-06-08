DOH working with areas seeing a spike in dengue cases

MANILA - The Department of Health has coordinated with concerned provincial health officers in areas that have seen a spike in dengue cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said these include areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 6, and Zamboanga.

Duque said hospitals are ready to accommodate more dengue patients, and urged the public to observe the 4S strategy against dengue:

Search and destroy mosquito breeding places

Self-protective measures like wearing long sleeves and use of insect repellent

Seek early consultation on the first signs and symptoms of the disease

Say yes to fogging if there is an impending outbreak.

“Nakahanda naman na ang ating mga ospital, ang ating mga isolation wards,” he said at the online Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

The DOH, however, noted that total dengue cases recorded in the Philippines since January are still lower compared to the same period last year.

“Overall ang dengue cases natin hindi pa rin umaabot kasing taas compared to last year. There are pockets of outbreaks of dengue in 3 regions at the moment,” Duque said.