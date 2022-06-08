Workers unload election equipment at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday it was still preparing for the December 2022 barangay elections despite fresh calls for its postponement.

Comelec Director for Education and Information Department James Jimenez said an internal discussion on scenarios for the barangay elections has started.

"Remember nasa panahon pa rin tayo ng pandemya (we're still dealing with the pandemic) and we’re still planning very carefully all of these procedures that we hope that will make the barangay elections safe,” Jimenez said.

”Wala pa akong naririnig na proposal na mapo-postpone ang barangay elections but even then kahit meron magtutuloy kami hanggang sa actually ma-postpone,” he said.



(I have yet to hear a proposal to postpone the barangay elections, but even then, we will continue preparing until it is actually postponed.)

The House of Representatives is eyeing deferring the barangay elections to save funds for a stimulus bill, Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, who is being pushed to be the next Speaker, said in May.

The Comelec will restart the registration of voters, but the specific date has yet to be set, said Jimenez.



The last barangay elections were held in May 2018.

The supposed May 2020 election for barangay leaders and youth councils was moved to Dec. 5 this year through a law.

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in February said he wanted to revisit the term periods of officials in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), the smallest political units in the Philippines.

He said barangay and SK terms could be fixed at 5 years instead of the current 3 years.