Comelec designates Inting as acting chair anew

MANILA - Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting is back as acting chair of the poll body after the congressional bypass of the appointment of Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan last week.

Inting assumes the chairmanship of the Comelec en banc being the most senior commissioner.

The non-confirmation by the Commission on Appointments of the nomination of Pangarungan, and Commissioners Aimee Torrefranca-Neri and George Erwin Garcia left the en banc with having just four members. The three were appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte last March.

Aside from Inting, the other remaining officials of the Comelec are Commissioners Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino and Rey Bulay. The four attended the Comelec en band's regular session Wednesday afternoon.

Inting served as acting Comelec chair following the retirement of Chairman Sherif Abas last February until Pangarungan was appointed by Duterte.

She was appointed to the Comelec in April 2018 for a seven-year term.

She was a magistrate at the Court of Appeals, a trial court judge, a prosecutor and a public attorney.

Congress adjourned its third regular session last week, sine die. Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri had asked CA members to let President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to make his own appointments.

