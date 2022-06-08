Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia gives the media a briefing on the production of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Files containing 1,648 ballot faces for around 106,000 precincts used to print ballots during the May 9 elections were deleted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday morning at the National Printing Office.

Comelec Director for Education and Information Department James Jimenez said this is crucial in preserving the sanctity of the ballot.

”Parang hudyat na iyan na talagang tapos na ang elections because binubura na natin yung data na panggagalingan ng pag-print ng ballot,” said Jimenez.

(This is like a signal that the elections are really over because we're deleting data used to print ballots.)

Files were archived but operational files are deleted, preventing the NPO from printing official ballots.

”Isang source lang dapat ang panggagalingan niyan para 'pag may lumitaw na ibang ballot diyan at hindi siya galing doon sa known source, agad-agad mong ma-a-identify na bogus,” Jimenez said.

(It should come only from one source. So if there's a ballot that appears and it's not from the known source, you can immediately identify it as bogus.)

Trash bins in the computer that was used are also emptied and Comelec servers used will also be reformatted.

