Bus drivers under gov't free ride program still unpaid

Commuters at the EDSA bus carousel in Cubao, Quezon City on April 13, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A group of drivers said Wednesday they have yet to receive payment from the government for their service in the free ride programs in various public transport platforms.

According to Joji Vizconde Jr., president of Buklod ng Manggagawa sa ES Transport, some transport workers under ES Consortium were laid off after holding a protest in February for the delayed pay.

"Hindi pa rin po naibibigay lahat. May mga utang pa po at ang kapalit po ay tinanggal kami sa trabaho hanggang sa ngayon," he told ANC's "Rundown".

The drivers earlier claimed they have not been paid, which amounts to P20 million.

Under the PUV service contracting program, 30 percent of the weekly payout goes to drivers while operators get 70 percent, which will cover daily operational and maintenance costs.

ES Consortium in February admitted delay in the disbursement of salaries due to changes in the COVID-19 alert level status and various processes within the consortium.

Vizconde said the group had already filed a complaint before the Department of Labor and Employment.

"Lahat ng ahensiya ng gobyerno ay tinutukan namin pero para pong nagbulag-bulagan at nagbingi-bingihan sa mga hinaing ng mga manggagawang nasa transport sector," he said.