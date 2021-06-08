FDA warns public vs unregistered condoms

The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public of unregistered condoms. Photo from the FDA's official Facebook page

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against the purchase and use of 7 unregistered condoms.

In a June 3 advisory, the regulatory body said the following products have not gone through its evaluation process:

Okamoto® Skinless Skin (In Blue And In White Box In Foreign Characters)

Okamoto® Zero One (In Foreign Characters)

Nox™ Not Only Sex (In Foreign Characters)

Durex® Fetherlite Feel (In Foreign Characters)

Durex® Pleasuremax (In Foreign Characters)

Durex® Love Sex Hug Close (In Foreign Characters)

Durex® Love Sex Jeans (In Foreign Characters)

"Since these unregistered medical device products have not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," the FDA said.

The FDA told establishments to refrain from distributing, advertising and selling the condoms until they have been issued Product Registration Certificates.

"Otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," it added.

The FDA also urged law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that the products are not sold in their jurisdiction, and asked the Bureau of Customs to restrain their entry.

FROM THE ARCHIVES