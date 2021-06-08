Duterte taps Adeluis Bordado as next Navy chief: Palace

FILE. Rear Adm. Adeluis Bordado. Photo by Philippine Navy

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Rear Adm. Adeluis Bordado as the next leader of the Philippine Navy, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Bordado's appointment as the Navy's next flag officer-in-command will take effect on June 9, Wednesday, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Outgoing Navy head Giovanni Carlo Bacordo is set to retire on the same day.

His successor Bordado currently serves as vice commander, the principal assistant of the Navy chief in decision-making and policy implementation.

Bordado, Philippine Army Chief Maj. Gen. Andres Centino, and Philippine Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes all belong to the Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988.

The Navy has recently stepped up patrols in the West Philippine Sea, following incursions by some 200 Chinese boats, believed to be manned by militia, which Beijing denied.

Beijing refuses to recognize a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court that junked its claims to almost the entire South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea.

Video courtesy of PTV