DOH: Local COVID-19 transmission in Northern Mindanao at 91pct

MANILA—Local COVID-19 transmission in Northern Mindanao is at 91 percent, the region's Department of Health said Tuesday.

The region on Monday recorded 230 new virus infections, taking active cases to 2,922 out of a total 25,511 infections, according to central DOH data.

"One month before di ganito ang picture natin. Marami tayong recovered at 10 percent lang ang active cases natin," DOH-Northern Mindanao regional director Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr. told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(One month ago, our situation was not like this. We had many recovered patients and only 10 percent active cases.)

A third of the cases are in Cagayan de Oro City, where hospital capacity is at "high-risk," Llacuna added.

The city has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second toughest lockdown level, until June 15 to curb virus infections, according to Llacuna.

"More crowded places are more prone to superspreader events," he said. "We’re campaigning hard with the people to please cooperate with government po."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 25 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases are in Mindanao.

"Marami pong factors. Mobility ng tao, compliance sa health protocols, presence of the variants," Vergeire said.

(There are many factors: the public's mobility, compliance to health protocols and presence of COVID-19 variants.)

Northern Mindanao has reported the new COVID-19 variants first detected in the UK and South Africa, according to Llacuna.

The province has vaccinated 88 percent of its health workers and 22 percent of its elderly, Llacuna said. Its data on inoculated persons with comorbidity has yet to be updated, he added.

"Implementation is not a problem here, we’re only waiting for supply," he said.