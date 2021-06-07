DFA repatriates more than 300 Filipinos from Kuwait

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has sent home more than 300 distressed or undocumented Filipinos from Kuwait in its biggest repatriation flight so far since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait mounted its biggest repatriation of overseas Filipinos, sending home 347 Filipinos on board a chartered Philippine Airlines flight last June 3.

Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Mohd Noordin Pendosina Lomondot expressed hope that the repatriated Filipinos will be able to start their lives anew in the Philippines.

"It is my high hope that our OFWs will turn their experiences in Kuwait into new opportunities for themselves in the Philippines," he said.

Among those who joined the repatriation flight is Pablito Flores, who was on a stretcher due to his battle with cancer. He was joined by 4 senior citizens, 8 infants, 36 wards from the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Expatriate Shelter in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Area, 60 overseas Filipino workers with absconding cases, 74 undocumented or overstaying Filipinos, and 105 detainees from Kuwait’s prison and deportation centers.

The DFA previously chartered two special repatriation flights on December 20, 2020 and March 3, 2021, bringing home a total of 562 Filipinos from Kuwait.