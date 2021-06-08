16 to 17-year-olds with comorbidity can get COVID-19 vaccine: DOH

A health worker prepares for the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Marikina residents at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Sixteen to 17-year-olds with comorbidity are allowed to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The agency is studying proposals and emergency use applications for the use of coronavirus jabs on children, said its spokesperson Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Kung meron hong isang bata na 16 to 17-year-old with comorbidity na kasama sa ating rekomendasyon maaari naman siyang mabigyan. Kailangan lang mayroon siyang clearance mula sa kanyang doctor," Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Children aged 16 to 17 years old with comorbidity included in our recommendation are allowed to get the vaccine. They just need clearance from their doctor.)

The Philippines needs to procure 60 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses should government include children in its inoculation program, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said Monday.

Vergeire said: "Children have the lowest risk of getting hospitalized or severe infections of COVID-19 and because of scarcity of supplies currently in the country atin munang itutuloy ang (we will continue the) priority framework."

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 500,000 people daily in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic areas to achieve herd immunity by November 27, Galvez said.

As of June 6, over 1.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DOH data. Government has been inoculating an average 112,621 people daily in the past 7 days, it said.