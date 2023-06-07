LOOK: Marcos leads oath-taking of new TESDA, CEZA chiefs

PCO handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has led the oath-taking of the new heads of the Technical Education and Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) and the Cagayan Special Economic Zone (CEZA).

In photos released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos can be seen administering the oath of office to lawyer Katrina Ponce Enrile as CEZA's chief executive officer.

The position carries a Cabinet rank, according to the PCO.

Enrile is the daughter of Juan Ponce Enrile, Marcos Jr's Chief Presidential Legal Counsel.

Meanwhile, former Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto Mangudadatu also took his oath before the President as the new TESDA director-general.

Also seen in the photo is Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman, who was appointed administrator of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News