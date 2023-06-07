President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the oath taking of the new set of officers of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, June 07, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said his government would support the "healthy relationship" of the Filipino-Chinese community, noting how this became beneficial at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his speech at the oath-taking of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.'s new officers in Malacañang, Marcos said the group "has already been a positive influence" in the relationship between Manila and Beijing.

He also described the Federation as the "most important and trusted partners" of the Philippine government, as his administration pursues more ties with the private sector.

"Through your astuteness and acumen, the Federation and their members have injected dynamism through our country’s economy and our society, changing lives and communities in the process," Marcos said.

"As in every mutually beneficial partnership, the federation will rest assured that this administration will continue to support this healthy relationship," he said.

"It is not only a healthy relationship, it is one that we consider to be a necessary partnership."

The President said he would continue listening to the sector's concerns and vowed to improve the business climate and the ease and efficiency of doing business, adding the administration has implemented "strategic interventions" already.

Government is also streamlining the current regulatory schemes through digitalization of important services in the public sector, he said.

"With your unquestionable and proven dedication, wisdom and professionalism, I am certain that we will have positive influencers and prime movers in our communities to ably guide or economy to greater heights," he said.

The Filipino-Chinese Federation was among the first private organizations to bring the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The deal was made shortly after the jabs were approved for emergency use by the Philippine government in February 2021.

The Philippines and China are locked in a maritime dispute over the West Philippine Sea, the country's exclusive economic zone in the resource-rich South China Sea.