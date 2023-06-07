'Chedeng' intensifies further as it moves over Philippine Sea

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Chedeng. PAGASA.

MANILA - Tropical storm Chedeng has intensified further as it continues to move over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 1,150 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 105 kph.

It is currently moving west northwest slowly.

PAGASA said Chedeng is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next 3 to 5 days, and is not expected to affect Philippine weather.

It is forecast to move generally northwestward or west-northwestward through Saturday morning, before turning more northward or north-northeastward over the rest of the weekend, according to the weather agency.

"Throughout the forecast period, Chedeng will remain far from the Philippine landmass," PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western section of southern Luzon.

Palawan will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

