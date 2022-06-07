Family members and relatives receive the urns holding the ashes of victims of the war on drugs after a memorial service inside a Catholic church in Manila on November 15, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III will be helping the incoming Marcos administration in continuing the Duterte government’s war against illegal drugs.

Sotto, author of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or Republic Act 9165 that led to the creation of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), disclosed this Tuesday, or more than three weeks before his Senate retirement.

“(Incoming) ES (Executive Secretary) Vic Rodriguez said they hope I will not mind if they keep in touch. I said, okay,” Sotto said in a text message.

Before this, according to Sotto, he already had an initial discussion with incoming president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. regarding the country’s gargantuan problem on illegal drugs.

“PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) and I talked about my help re dangerous drugs. I said they can count on my help,” Sotto said.

The incoming administration’s desire to continue the government’s war against illegal drugs was in reaction to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to his would-be successor to continue his flagship program.

Sotto, at the height of the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs, has repeatedly pointed out the government’s need to also focus on the rehabilitation aspect of drug dependents or users.

He has also assured the public that if he will be given the chance to help the government address the country’s drug problem, illegal drug syndicates will be dealt with accordingly, using the full force of Republic Act 9165.

Duterte, in a public briefing aired late Monday, urged the military and the police to continue the fight against illegal drugs in the country.

His drug war has claimed the lives of 6,248 personalities for allegedly fighting back authorities during operations, and resulted in the arrest of 341,494, as of April 30, according to government data.

Nearly P89.3 billion worth of various illegal drugs were reportedly seized, of which mostly or P76.55 billion were of shabu.

Of the 42,045 barangays all over the country, 10,410 have yet to be cleared of illegal drugs, the PDEA said.

