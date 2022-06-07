PNP procures P764-M worth of new equipment

Handout photo

The Philippine National Police acquired more vehicles, firearms, night vision devices and more K-9 dogs.

In a statement, the PNP Public Information Office said the newly-acquired PNP vehicles and equipment were presented and blessed in Camp Crame in Quezon City Tuesday morning.

Among the new equipment acquired were the following:

8,358 units of 9mm Striker Fired Pistol "GIRSAN"

8,500 units of 5.56mm Basic Assault Rifle "GALIL"

34 units of 7.62mm Light Machine Gun "NEGEV"

620 units of Autogated Night Vision Device

5,298 units of All Purpose Vest (Undershirt Vest)

The PNP also got 16 brand new vans, three light transport vehicles, and 45 explosive detector dogs.

Police Major General Ronaldo Olay, the Director for Logistics and PNP Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Chairman, said the newly procured equipment will be issued to different PNP units nationwide.

"I know that this procurement is most advantageous to the PNP, cost-wise and in terms of quality, to support the operations of the Philippine National Police," PNP Officer-in Charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. said.

The new equipment were procured from funds under the Capability Enhancement Programs (CEPs) 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Congress-Introduced Initiative Appropriation FY 2021, and Trust Receipts 2018 amounting to P764,115,073.40, the PNP said.

The Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. (AFPMBAI) also turned over one unit of Toyota Grandia Hiace Van, while Ms.Teresita Ang-See, Vice Chairman, PNP Foundation, Inc. donated various personal protective equipment, cover-all, surgical gloves, alcohol and vitamin C.

