The 3,213,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US Government thru COVAX arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3 Bay 114 in Pasay City on July 16, 2021 via flight EK 0332. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines will receive some 300,000 vaccine doses from COVAX Facility by June 20 to replace expiring jabs, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The health agency has yet to finish its wall-to-wall inventory of vaccines but is negotiating with global initiative COVAX Facility to replace expiring vaccines, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"We are still ongoing with our negotiations with (COVAX Facility). But by June 20, may initial na tayong replacements coming from COVAX, worth 300,000 vaccines. Sa nga susunod pa na negosasyon, may madadagdag pang papalitan nila," she told reporters.

(They will replace more in the coming negotiations.)

Nearly 2 million vaccine doses are set to expire by the end of this month, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC).

"We are negotiating for replacement but at a later date kasi marami pa tayong inventory (because there's still a lot in our inventory)," she told ABS-CBN News.

As of June 1, the Philippines has received a total of 245,233,560 vaccine doses, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19. The first delivery was received on Feb. 28, 2021.

Of those, 194,172,000 doses have been distributed as of May 29, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, which monitors government data, said.

A total of 69.5 million or 77 percent of the eligible 90 million population have been fully vaccinated, Vergeire said.

Of the total figure, 14.3 million have received an additional dose, while 426,000 members of the vulnerable sectors (health workers, elderly, immunocompromised persons) have received their second booster jab, Vergeire added.