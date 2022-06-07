The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday expressed confidence that it will be able to fully vaccinate at least 70 million by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term.

NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., on Monday's taped public briefing, said the country's average four-week jab rate for the first dose is at 321,083, while 242,606 second doses were administered on average over the same period.

Based on these numbers, Galvez said it is possible to vaccinate 75 million with at least one dose, and fully vaccinate 70 million.

"So ‘yung atin pong best-case scenario na bago po tayo matapos ang ating administrasyon, ang nakikita po namin ang pinaka-honest-to-goodness na aming assessment sa individuals with at least one dose, 75 million po tayo; and then ‘yung fully vaccinated po ay 70,087,920," he said.

As of June 6, a total of 74,221,490 Filipinos have received at least one dose, while 69,519,052 individuals are already fully vaccinated.

Galvez said that although the country raised its vaccination target to 90 million, the 70 million vaccination target is already within the range approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Ang WHO po ay ay talagang tuwang-tuwa din dahil there are only few countries who have accomplished ‘yung 70 million fully-vaccinated people. And isa po ang Pilipinas na sinasabi nilang napakaganda ng pag-arangkada sa vaccination," he said.

He also noted that the country has avoided another surge despite several "superspreader" events like the national elections, Holy Week, Ramadan, the resumption of on site work reporting, as well as further easing of restrictions.

"Sinasabi po ng mga maraming forecast na after May election magkakaroon po tayo ng surge. Natapos na po ang May at awa po ng Diyos, pinagpala po tayo, Mr. President. Sa ngayon, nakikita natin maintain lang po ‘yung ating mga kaso," Galvez said.

From May 30 to June 5, the country recorded 1,295 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 185 per day, which is 1.4 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the Department of Health said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) earlier allowed businesses under Alert Level 1 to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Galvez said these positive developments will further help the economy and the Filipinos bounce back from the pandemic.

