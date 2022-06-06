IN PICTURES | Platinum jubilee celebrations of Elizabeth II end with spectacular pageant

LONDON- The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations of HRH Queen Elizabeth II across the United Kingdom had a spectacular finale at the Buckingham Palace, on Sunday, June 5.

The pageant brought to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign, as well as showcasing Britain’s changing society over the past 70 years.

10,000 people were involved in the pageant, including the military, volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

National treasures and iconic figures from music, film, sport and the arts took part, including much-loved celebrities, alongside military personnel, key workers and volunteers.

The Gold State Coach played an important role, with the Queen’s hologram on it. An original film footage recorded on Coronation Day was used to recreate the magic of that extraordinary occasion in 1953.

The Armed Forces also took a leading role on Sunday. Around 1,800 members of Armed Forces personnel, representing the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force, led Act 1 of the pageant.

Six military bands formed part of the military contingent and the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom were joined by representatives.

The military section of the pageant involved personnel from regiments and units across the Union, including those with a special relationship with The Queen.

It was uncertain until the last minute if the Queen will appear on the balcony. The 96-year-old monarch did not disappoint. She was seen on the balcony.

Working members of the royal family also appeared, with prominence given to Her Majesty’s heirs-- Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The never-before-seen spectacle culminated with the singing of the National Anthem, ‘God Save the Queen.’

Photos: Ernie Delgado