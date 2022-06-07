Watch more News on iWantTFC

The number of international students in Canada grew by 135% between 2010 and 2020. By the end of 2021, the Canadian Bureau for International Education said there are now more than 620,000 international students on all levels of study in the country.

One of these students is former Filipino news producer Sheila Diamse who saw going to Canada as an opportunity to hit refresh on her life and career. Diamse said it took her and her partner a year to complete all the requirements, from finding a suitable school, getting admitted and paying for tuition to gathering their bank statements, police certificates and other papers.

After two months, she got the approval to study in Canada.

"Marami pong nasisilip dun sa proof of funds. At least dapat more than enough yung mapo-provide ninyo or at least makapagdeclare kayo ng sponsor if talagang financially medyo hindi kakayanin," she noted.

(Many get questioned on the proof of funds. At least, you should be able to provide more than enough, or at least declare a sponsor if you really don’t have enough funds.)

Diamse pointed out that Canada requires a student applicant to have at least $10,000 for one year of living expenses. For her partner who was given an open work permit, they needed to show an additional $4,000.

"Yung $10,000 for a student for a year, hindi po siya talaga sapat considering pa rental, tapos food and also your transportation... Safe po sabihin, mga P3-million po yung prinesent namin, yung 3-million po is a combination of our own savings, also our own investments and I declared my sister as a sponsor."

(That $10,000 for a student for a year is not really enough, considering that you have to pay for rent, then food, and also for transit. It’s safe to say, we presented about P3-million, which is our combined savings and investments and I declared my sister as a sponsor.)

But immigration consultant Darla Tomeldan stressed that becoming an international student in Canada should only be a last option. She explained that there are other ways of entering and eventually staying in the country, like checking their eligibility to become permanent residents through the Express Entry or coming in as provincial nominees.

"Kung may relative ka or even just a friend, malaki yung chance mo to migrate to Manitoba. That could be an easy way, too. Yung Atlantic Immigration Pilot, yung Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. I mean malalayo na lugar ito but hey, if you wanna come in fast, that’s one way of doing it," Tomeldan said.

(If you have a relative or even just a friend, you have a big chance of migrating to Manitoba. That could be an easy way, too. The Atlantic Immigration Pilot, the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. I mean, those places are farther away but hey, if you want to come in fast, that’s one way of doing it.)

Tomeldan warned that not all students can stay in Canada after their program ends, especially those who studied in schools that don't offer programs eligible for post-graduate work permits (PGWP).

"Some end up having to go home. Umiiyak yung iba. Sabi, 'no hindi ako pwedeng umuwi. Utang ko ito sa kapatid ko. Ipon niya ito. I really have to find a way to stay'," Tomeldan shared.

(Some cry. They say, 'no I cannot go home. I owe my sibling this money. That’s their savings.)

Tomeldan, who is also a legal advocate, added that she’s seen cases of student Filipinos who can’t cope with the stress of juggling studies, work, and family.

But for Diamse, her gamble may be paying off.

"It’s worth it [because] we were able to be given the opportunity to build, to start fresh, to build a better life, hopefully for our future family," she said.

Diamse is now her school’s social media ambassador for Filipino students and she plans to extend her post-graduate work permit longer by taking another course next year. A longer PGWP also means that her partner can continue to work in the gaming app industry in Canada.