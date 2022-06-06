Bayanihan Walk 2022 tagumpay na naidaos sa Singapore

SINGAPORE – Katatapos lamang ng matagumpay na Bayanihan Walk 2022 sa Singapore sa pangunguna ng Philippine Bayanihan Society Singapore o PBSS sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine Embassy sa Singapore at ng The Filipino Channel at iWantTFC bilang media partners.

Mga lumahok sa Bayanihan Walk 2022 sa iba-ibang lugar sa Singapore

Ika-7 taon na ng virtual walk for a cause na nagsimula taong 2015 kung saan nahinto lamang ito taong 2020 dahil sa pagputok ng COVID-19 pandemic.

(left to right) Singaporean friend/supporter ng PBSS Mr. Mok Siew Cher, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap, PBSS Honorary President Atty. Ranvir Kumar Singh at Bayanihan Walk 2022 Chairperson at PBSS Honorary Vice President Ms. Minerva Lau

“We started in 2015, a very simple walk, but the tremendous response encouraged us more to do it every year. So, we had it in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, all physical walk from Bayanihan Centre, going around the Labrador Park, and then we go back to the Bayanihan Centre. In 2020…we just stayed at home and tried to keep safe at home.

We had a virtual walk last year (2021). Limited lang ang number sa isang grupo…madaming nag-walk, from every corner of Singapore…Maganda kasi we can see the different places in Singapore that we don’t usually visit. Thank you so much sa mga nag-join last year kasi they gave us also a chance how Singapore looks like elsewhere,” pagbabahagi ni Bayanihan Walk 2022 Chairperson at PBSS Honorary Vice President Ms. Minerva Lau.

At nitong June 5, Linggo ginanap ang online closing program ng Bayanihan Walk 2022 hosted ng PBSS volunteers na sina Mr. John Rosado Cruz III, Immediate Past President ng University Alumni Association Singapore at Ms. Lila Macapinlac, president ng isang organic health food supplements sa Singapore at Pilipinas. Ipinalabas din sa online event ang performances ng ilang Filipino artists sa Singapore na kinabibilangan ng Filipino Dance Club Singapore, Tan Yuqing na sumulat at kumanta ng kanyang original Filipino song na ‘Matatag na Pagsasama’ at Pauline Grace Badilla.

(upper left) Bayanihan Walk 2022 online closing program hosts Mr. John Rosado Cruz III at Ms. Lila Macapinlac | (upper right) Pauline Grace Badilla | (lower left) Tan Yuqing | (lower right) Filipino Dance Club Singapore

Inanunsiyo rin sa online closing program ang limang (5) Best Photo Winners na pinili sa mga larawang ipinadala ng participants mula sa kanilang walkathon sa iba-ibang lugar sa Singapore.

Ilan sa mga grupong tinanghal na Best Photo winners sa Bayanihan Walk 2022

Dahil na rin sa pagluwag ng COVID-19 restrictions ngayong taon, nagkaroon ng Bayanihan Walk Hour ang proyekto noong May 29, Linggo, 4:00 pm hanggang 5:00 pm kung saan sabay-sabay na nag-walkathon ang iba-ibang grupo ng mga Pilipino mula sa tatlong (3) lugar sa Singapore kabilang ang Merlion Park, Botanic Gardens at Dhoby Ghaut Green Park.

“This year, it’s a bit different, kasi yung mga restrictions they’ve been eased. So pwede na tayong mag-walk together…and si John nagsabi, why don’t we do this culminating walk…sabi niya: ‘we can start different groups from different locations but walk at the same time, parang may Bayanihan Walk Hour…’ and we did it last Sunday (May 29, 2022).

And it was so nice. We had three (3) different groups, about 40-50 people in one group, and we started at 4:00 pm…medyo mainit…and we finished around 5:00 or 5:00 something and we went home…it was fun…” dagdag pa ni Ms. Lau.

Ilan sa mga grupong tinanghal na Best Photo winners sa Bayanihan Walk 2022

Umabot sa halos tatlong daan (300) ang lumahok sa Bayanihan Walk 2022 ayon na rin kay PBSS Honorary President Atty. Ranvir Kumar Singh.

“Bayanihan Walk 2022 has been a success…I express my deep appreciation for the tremendous support of this noble cause. I would like to thank Ambassador Joseph Del Mar Yap, the officers, and staff of the Philippine Embassy for not only providing support for the walk but also in participating in the walk. I look forward to seeing you again at the future events of Bayanihan Society. Mabuhay and all the best wishes!

Nagbigay rin ng mensahe si Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap sa closing program na binasa ni Mr. Cruz III:

“When I participated in the culminating activity last Sunday (May 29, 2022), after an initial hiccup with the garden management, we finally started our 2-kilometer walk, one foot in front of the other…the one-hour walk while made pleasant by the beautiful greenery and time spent with friends, was not particularly comfortable. The afternoon sun beat down our backs and our throats were parched after a few uphill in the landscape. Nevertheless, we carried on, one foot in front of the other, and together reached our goal.

And this is how we will continue to fight against the aftermath of COVID-19…together, with one foot in front of the other until we reach our goal. The theme this year: ‘One Walk, One Hour – We walk stronger together against COVID!' reminds us that consistent hard work leads to success and there is great strength in number. To those who participated in this year’s Bayanihan Walk, thank you for contributing to the organization’s educational, social and cultural programs…salamat at mabuhay kayong lahat.”