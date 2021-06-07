Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 19,885 with 7 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 19,885 as 7 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

This is the sixth straight day that there was no reported fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,635 as 12,056 of those infected have recovered, while 1,194 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,315 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,275 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,276,004 people. The tally includes 21,969 deaths, 1,195,181 recoveries, and 58,854 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 173 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

