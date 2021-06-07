DOH to send more funds, medical supply to Mindanao amid COVID surge

Davao City health office personnel conduct free community surveillance swab testing for COVID-19 among local street vendors at the Magsaysay Park. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) is preparing to send more medicine, personal protective equipment, and additional funds to hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots in Mindanao where COVID infections continue to rise, an official said Monday.

DOH is also assessing if there is a need to deploy health workers from Metro Manila to several areas in Mindanao, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

In terms of the speed of the virus' spread, Mindanao has outpaced the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the virus, according to data from the DOH.

"'Yung [deployment] mga health workers ating ina-assess because the National Capital Region also is trying to balance," Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(We are assessing the deployment of health workers because the National Capital Region is also trying to balance.)

"Nasa moderate risk level pa rin po ang ating mga ospital [sa Metro Manila]," she said.

(Our hospitals in Metro Manila are still under moderate risk level.)

Occupancy rate in Metro Manila's intensive care units (ICU) remain at 51 percent, while isolation beds in NCR hospitals are 40 percent full, according to data from the national government.

Nationwide, ICU beds are 58 percent occupied, while isolation beds are 48 percent full.

"Minamapa natin. We are trying to assess the different capacities of our regions, especially in hospitals in regions where there are high number of cases," Vergeire said.

So far, 25 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are from Mindanao, 20 percent from Visayas, 13 percent from Metro Manila, and 40 percent from the rest of Luzon, according to data from the DOH.

Last week, Davao City under was placed under the Philippines' second strictest quarantine restriction, while General Santos was put under general community quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Video from the Department of Health