Sinovac vaccine for children? DOH studying options

Workers receive their first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot in a 'symbolic' vaccination at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on June 7, 2021, marking the start of vaccination of people under the A4 category. The vaccination of 'economic frontliners' aims to jumpstart the safe reopening of the country's economy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health said Monday it was open to use Chinese company Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines on children.

This, after China approved last week the emergency use of Sinovac's vaccine, CoronaVac, for people aged between 3 and 17.

"'Pag na buo nila ang mga ebidensiya, nakumpleto ang trial at nagsumite sila sa Pilipinas ng kanilang revision for emergency use authority (EUA), paga-aralan 'yan ng mga eksperto," Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online forum.

(When Sinovac has enough evidence, completes its trials and submits a revised application for emergency use authority to the Philippines, our experts will study that.)

In May, the Department of Science and Technology said pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna are preparing to seek EUA for their COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to children.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez earlier said the Philippines is eyeing to include those aged 12 to 17 in the government's vaccination rollout.

As of June 2, the Philippines has received more than 6 million doses of CoronaVac.

The government is eyeing to vaccinate 70 million of the population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. As of June 2, 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

