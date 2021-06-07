6,539 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Philippines

Customers visit Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on June 6, 2021 as it resumed operations after two months of closure due to Laguna's inclusion in the "NCR plus" under strict quarantine measures. As an outdoor tourist attraction, the amusement park is allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity under GCQ per IATF guidelines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday reported 6,539 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 1,276,004.

There were 6,969 new recoveries, while 71 people recently died from the disease, according to the Department of Health's latest bulletin.

Active cases, totaling 58,854, account for 4.6 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, while the 1,195,181 total recoveries represent 93 percent, the DOH said.

The death toll which stood at 21,969, account for 1.72 percent, it added.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the number of additional cases is the lowest announced in five days, or since June 2 when the DOH logged 5,257.

The day's number of active cases is also the lowest in four days, or since June 3 when 55,872 were recorded.

The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

The ABS-CBN IRG also noted that the additional fatalities reported is the lowest daily death toll in six days, or since June 1 when the DOH logged 46.

Twenty-one recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

The additional recoveries, meanwhile, is the lowest daily tally in three days, or since June 4, when 2,382 were reported.

Seven laboratories were not able to submit their data, according to DOH, even as all laboratories were operational on June 5.

The OCTA research group noted that the "number of new COVID-19 cases in the NCR Plus resumed a downward trajectory after a week of unstable trends."

Cases in Mindanao cities continue to surge though.

"The LGUs of concern include: Davao City - which is projected to surpass Quezon City with the highest number of new cases before next week - Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Koronadal, Cotabato City," OCTA said in its June 7 update.

The DOH is set to deploy more medicine, medical equipment and funds to Mindanao, which now accounts for a quarter of active COVID-19 cases in the country, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

""'Yung [deployment] mga health workers ating ina-assess because the National Capital Region also is trying to balance," she said.

(We are assessing the deployment of health workers because the National Capital Region is also trying to balance.)

"Nasa moderate risk level pa rin po ang ating mga ospital [sa Metro Manila]," she said.

(Our hospitals in Metro Manila are still under moderate risk level.)

Earlier in the day, the Philippines began vaccinating workers in essential industries to ramp up its inoculation against COVID-19.

The national government expects to receive up to 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by August, Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Galvez said, in June alone, the country expects to receive the following:

- 5.5 million from Beijing's Sinovac Biotech, including 1 million that arrived on Sunday and another 1 million doses expected on June 10

- 4.2 million from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, including 2 million Pfizer shots arriving on June 10, and 2 million AstraZeneca doses

- 250,000 Moderna doses ordered by private sector

- 100,000 shots of Russia's Spuntik V vaccine

"Kung nariyan po ang bakuna sa inyong mga lugar... 'wag na kayong mag-atubiling magpabakuna. 'Wag na rin kayo mag-alala sa uri ng bakunang tinuturok sa inyo dahil ang lahat po ng ito, ligtas at epektibo," said Galvez.

(If the vaccine is available in your area, do not hesitate to get inoculated. Do not worry about the brand because all these are safe and effective.)

The national government hopes to vaccinate at least 58 million people to attain her immunity by the end of 2021.

As of June 6, 1.5 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, while 4.4 million others have received their first dose, according to data from the the DOH.

RELATED VIDEO