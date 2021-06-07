Authorities probe Cebu City bar for violation of mass gathering protocol

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Authorities have launched an investigation into the mass gathering incident at a bar in Cebu City which reached overcapacity and customers were seen partying without face masks, its mayor said Monday.

The bar management has been issued a show-cause order to explain the incident, said Cebu Mayor Edgardo Labella.

"I was told they were just outside because it is an open space. When it rained, nagsiksikan na sila sa loob para 'di mabasa kaya ayun, na-violate ang mass gathering," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(When it rained, they crowded inside to avoid getting wet so that's when they violated mass gathering protocol.)

"We will revoke their business permit if found to be guilty."

Virus cases in the city are on a downtrend, the mayor said as he noted the local government is "very strict" in border control and complying with establishments' recommended capacity.

It recorded 33 new active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with a total of 322 active infections, according to the Department of Health.

"Awa ng Diyos (Thank God), downtrend here...That’s why I've been telling people we should not be complacent. The virus is still very much around," Labella said.

The city has so far vaccinated some 60,000 residents, of whom 20,000 were health workers, 20,500 were senior citizens, and 21,000 were persons with comorbidities, Labella added.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the arrest of local officials who fail to prevent mass gatherings in their areas following a series of superspreader events.