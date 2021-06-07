PH to hold 'symbolic' rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine government and the private sector will hold a "symbolic rollout" of COVID-19 vaccine for essential workers (A4 priority category) on Monday, an official said.

The ceremony will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, said Joey Concepcion, presidential adviser on entrepreneurship.

"It’s basically a symbolic rollout. Ang mangyayari dito (What will happen is), it’s a pledging ceremony that both LGUs (and private sector) will commit--kasama namin dyan to really do our best to inoculate as fast as possible," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Ready na kami pero dahil sa shortage ng supply sa mundo may delay ang arrival."

(We're ready but because of the global shortage supply of vaccines, their arrival has been delayed.)

An initial batch of 1.17 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that the private sector procured is set to arrive on July 14, while another 1.17 million jabs will be delivered in August, Concepcion said.

The arrival of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is expected in the third quarter, he added.

Government has also waived the private sector's donation of AstraZeneca jabs set to arrive in February, Concepcion said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 500,000 daily in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic hubs to reach herd immunity by November 27, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

The economy can reopen with at least half of the population inoculated against the coronavirus, he added.