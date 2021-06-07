4 pct of Metro Manila residents fully vaccinated vs COVID-19: MMDA chief

Workers receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in a 'symbolic' vaccination SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on June 7, 2021, marking the start of vaccination of people under the A4 category. The vaccination of 'economic frontliners' aims to jumpstart the safe reopening of the country's economy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 4 percent of Metro Manila residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 about 3 months since the Philippines began its inoculation program, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benhur Abalos said Monday.

Of the 14 million people in the National Capital Region (NCR), 600,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 1.6 million others have received their first jab, he said in a press conference.

"Nasa 120,000 [vaccines] a day kaya gawin ng kalakhang Maynila," he said.

"The manpower is not only coming from the local government units, from the national [government], but at the same time from the private sector," he said, noting that malls in various cities in the capital region have converted their theaters and function halls into vaccination sites.

Metro Manila needs to vaccinate about 9.8 million or 70 percent of its population to attain herd immunity against COVID-19, which has infected at least 510,000 people in the capital region.

As of June 6, 2021, Metro Manila recorded 10,621 active cases of COVID-19, making the capital region the epicenter of the virus in the Philippines, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Government officials earlier said they expect NCR and 8 other provinces to achieve herd immunity by November 2021.

The Philippines also began vaccinating workers in essential sectors this week as thousands of senior citizens and persons with comorbidies remained hesitant to be inoculated.

The vaccination of workers will first be implemented in Metro Manila and 8 other provinces with high COVID-19 cases as the country still lacked adequate vaccine supply, the DOH earlier said.

As of June 2, the Philippines has administered 5.3 million doses of the 9.3 million COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Video from PTV