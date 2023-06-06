Marcos names Suharto Mangudadatu as new TESDA director-general

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Suharto Mangudadatu as the new director-general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Palace said on Tuesday.

Mangudadatu, a former lawmaker at the House of Representatives, succeeded Danilo Cruz, who was appointed by Marcos to the same post in July last year.

Prior to being the TESDA chief, he was a governor of Sultan Kudarat from July 2019 to June 2022. He first held this position from July 2007 to June 2016, based on a statement released by Malacañang.

From July 1998 to June 2004, he was the municipal mayor of Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat.

Mangudadatu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy at the South Western University in Cebu.

"In recognition of his outstanding achievements in his field and his exemplary service to his fellowmen, Mangudadatu was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree from Sultan Kudarat State University," the Palace release read.

Last month, TESDA said it was expecting an uptick in enrollees this year since the continued economic reopening opens up more job opportunities.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



