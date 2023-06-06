LPA develops into 'Chedeng' but rains unlikely

MANILA — The low-pressure area (LPA) located off Eastern Visayas has developed into Tropical Depression Chedeng, PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau last spotted Chedeng in the eastern Philippine Sea about 1,170 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

It was packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts, with "almost stationary" movement reported.

While it may further intensify into a tropical storm by Wednesday, PAGASA said Chedeng was unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall to any part of the country as it is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass. Wind signals were also unlilkely.

It is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and may bring rains to parts of the country, although the areas that would be affected, timing, and intensity may still change.

"A weather advisory will be issued by PAGASA should there be an increasing chance of monsoon heavy rainfall within the next three days," the state weather bureau added.

Chedeng is also forecast to become a typhoon by Thursday, reaching its peak intensity in the weekend while over the Philippine Sea east of northern Luzon.

It is the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year, after Tropical Depression Amang last April and Typhoon Betty last month.

