Choi Kyung Jin turns emotional during a memorial service for her husband, slain Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, October 18, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.



ANGELES, Pampanga — A Pampanga court has convicted a cop and a former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agent of kidnapping with homicide over the controversial abduction and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo in 2016.

Angeles Regional Trial Court Branch 60 on Tuesday sentenced SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel and former NBI agent Jerry Omlang to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison for Jee’s kidnap-slay.

Both were also convicted of kidnapping with serious illegal detention over the abduction of Jee’s helper, Marisa Marquicho, and for carnapping Jee’s SUV, which was used to take then from his house in Angeles, Pampanga to Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Aside from another 40-year reclusion perpetua jail term for the kidnapping, they will also get between 22 to 25 more years behind bars.

Meanwhile, the alleged mastermind, Supt. Rafael Dumlao, was acquitted of all 3 charges due to the prosecution’s failure to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Both Omlang and Dumlao personally attended the promulgation while Sta. Isabel attended via videoconference from an Angeles detention facility.

Dumlao had earlier been allowed to post bail by Angeles RTC Br. 56, ruling that none of the witnesses proved “a particular act or acts of the accused Dumlao that clearly established his complicity in the abduction and killing of the victim Ick Joo Jee” while denying the bail plea of the 2 other accused.

Jee’s wife, Kyung Jin Choi, was also present, accompanied by the South Korean ambassador to Manila. She broke down in tears after hearing the verdict.

Her fellow-Koreans expressed their disappointment over the ruling.

“He was the one, we believe, he was the one who organized and commit all of this happen but now, several years later, things have been changing. So he’s not guilty. We don’t believe that,” James Lee, president of the Korean Veterans in the Philippines, said of Dumlao.

Dumlao himself refused to talk to the media.

A full copy of ruling has yet to be made available to the public.

The verdict in the Jee Ick Joo case came almost 7 yrs since he was abducted from his house in Angeles, Pampanga and killed inside the Philippine National Police's headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The killing of Jee had sparked international outrage against the Philippine government's war on drugs.

It led to a temporary halt in the government's anti-drug war campaign dubbed Oplan Tokhang.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself apologized to the South Korean government for Jee's death.

