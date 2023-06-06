Almost stationary 'Chedeng' intensifies slightly over Philippine Sea

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Chedeng. PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Chedeng has intensified slightly as it hovers over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Visayas, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Chedeng was last located 1,150 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

While it may further intensify into a tropical storm by Wednesday, PAGASA earlier said Chedeng was unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall to any part of the country as it is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass.

PAGASA also said hoisting of wind signals is unlikely at this time.

Chedeng is expected to intensify further and is expected to gradually accelerate and move generally northwestward in the next 24 hours before turning west northwest by Thursday.

"Throughout the forecast period, CHEDENG will remain far from the Philippine landmass," PAGASA added.

It is the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year, after Tropical Depression Amang last April and Typhoon Betty last month.

