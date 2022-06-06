St. Luke's offers perks to keep nurses in PH

Staff nurses claim their gifts and participate in different activities during the Nurses’ Week celebration at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City on June 6, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In an attempt to entice nurses to stay in the Philippines for work, St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) held a job fair promising perks to new hires.

The job fair, held in celebration of Nurses Week this year, promises newly hired nurses a P10,000 signing bonus, free groceries, and free condotel lodging for six months, among others.

St. Luke's Medical Center chief nurse Ma. Martina Geraldine Dimalibot said the job fair is an "aggressive strategy" to address what she called a worldwide manpower concern.

She noted that even private hospitals in the country are experiencing a fast turnover of nurses, as countries like the United Kingdom have begun easing their nursing requirements and even waiving work experience requirements.

For new hires outside Metro Manila, the hospital will also be offering free one-way plane tickets to the capital.

New nurses will also be given branded rubber shoes, bags, and shirts, which they can use for work.

Among the applicants was 26-year-old Jemae Soller, who quit medical school for her first professional job in the hospital.

Soller, together with her fellow applicants, will have to undergo orientations and trainings before officially joining St. Luke’s.

She said she is thinking of staying with the hospital for some time before trying to apply abroad. But for now, she sees herself helping local patients.

Dimalibot said nurses who are already working at St. Luke's were also given gift baskets containing steaks and wines, milk tea, and vouchers to buy branded rubber shoes.

Among those who received the said perks is Luilyn Sindac, who has been working in the hospital for 10 years now.

A former flight attendant, Sindac took a career shift after passing the nursing board exam.

She said perks given to nurses like them uplift them.

Sindac also said that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital took care of its employees, herself included.

