Soldiers help residents flee Mt. Bulusan eruption

The Philippine Army's 31st Infantry Battalion (31st IB) has launched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operation to help in the evacuation of residents affected by the eruption of Mt. Bulusan in Juban, Sorsogon.

In a statement, the military said the 31st IB deployed 16 teams composed of 147 personnel, 20 military trucks, and an ambulance to assist 54 families in Barangay Puting Sapa in Juban town.

No casualties have been reported. All the evacuees, who stayed at the evacuation center in Barangay Tughan, have already returned home.

Power, water, and communication services are also normal, with roads and bridges remaining passable.

Hundreds of people evacuated from their homes following Sunday's steam-driven eruption of the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province, local officials said Monday.

Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero told ANC that 216 individuals, of whom almost all were from Barangay Puting Sapa in Juban town, were evacuated due to the ashfall that affected their communities.

Susan Anpin, Juban's social welfare officer, later said the number of evacuees has climbed to 374 people, or 107 families.

