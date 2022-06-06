PNP inspects National Museum ahead of Bongbong inauguration

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started its inspection of the National Museum premises in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

PNP Director for Operations MGen. Valeriano de Leon personally inspected the venue of Marcos' oath-taking ceremonies, according to a police statement.

De Leon is also working with the city government of Manila and other nearby local governments for the implementation of the "no permit, no rally" policy.

He noted that similar preparations are taking place in Davao City for the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte Carpio on June 19.

PNP chief Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. had previously said that 2,000 officers from the National Capital Region will secure Marcos' oath-taking ceremony.

Policemen from Regions 3 and 4 will also be on standby, he said.

"Our personnel from Regions 3 and 4 will only be utilized to ensure that there will be no movements, especially those that are left-leaning organizations taking advantage of this activity," said De Leon.